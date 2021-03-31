Students allowed to attend classes only with Covid-19 tests

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

31 March 2021
Students will only be allowed to physically attend lessons in classrooms if they have undergone Covid-19 diagnostic tests, according to a clause included in a draft bill submitted in Parliament by the Ministry of Education.

The legislation includes a series of requirements and provisions in an effort to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The requirement covers the pupils, students, and trainees at all levels of education.

