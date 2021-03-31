LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: New cases skyrocket at 4,340

31 March 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,340, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 260,077 (daily change +1.7%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 86 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,267 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 72, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,017 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 741 (63.2% men). Their median age is 68 years, 83.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,688 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 402 (daily change -11.84%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).

