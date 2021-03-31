Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616, of which 20 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 263,689 (daily change +1.4%), of which 51.5% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 97 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,511 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 76, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,093 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 739 (63.7% men). Their median age is 68 years while 82.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,701 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 479 (daily change +19.15%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).