LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis: National Recovery Plan to add €60 billion to Greek economy

29 March 2021
1 Views

The National Recovery Plan has the potential to add another 7 points to GDP over a six-year period beyond the normal growth of the Greek economy and to create an additional 200,000 jobs, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his introductory speech on Monday’s cabinet meeting.

As he stressed, “the actions laid out in the plan are 160 and are tied to specific projects, concerning investments, reforms, and cover very specific time schedules, while they are spread across Greece”.

“It’s a gigantic program that has the potential to mobilise almost €60 billion, €32 billion is guaranteed via the Recovery Fund, 19 billion in grants and the rest in lending, adding leverage from the private sector to shareholder equity, we estimate that total resources amounting to 57 billion euros can be mobilised”, noted Mr. Mitsotakis, clarifying that “it has 4 main pillars; the digital transition of state and business, the increase of employment, the enhancement of health, education, social cohesion, the green economy and the boom in investment”.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths

Panos - Mar 30, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,724, of which 22 were…

Is Globalisation crumbling?
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Is Globalisation crumbling?

Panos - Mar 29, 2021

After decades of growth for world trade, global tourism and international cooperation, globalisation hit a couple of roadblocks in recent…

Oldest and largest Maya structure discovered in southern Mexico
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views

Oldest and largest Maya structure discovered in southern Mexico

Panos - Mar 29, 2021

Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization – a colossal…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths

Panos - Mar 30, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,724, of which 22 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.…

Is Globalisation crumbling?
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Is Globalisation crumbling?

Panos - Mar 29, 2021

After decades of growth for world trade, global tourism and international cooperation, globalisation hit a couple of roadblocks in recent years, as the reemergence of nationalism and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths

Panos - Mar 30, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,724, of which 22 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.…

Is Globalisation crumbling?
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Is Globalisation crumbling?

Panos - Mar 29, 2021

After decades of growth for world trade, global tourism and international cooperation, globalisation hit a couple of roadblocks in recent years, as the reemergence of nationalism and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments