Oldest and largest Maya structure discovered in southern Mexico
Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization – a colossal rectangular elevated platform built between 1000 and 800BC in Mexico’s Tabasco state.
The structure, unlike the soaring Maya pyramids at cities like Tikal in Guatemala and Palenque in Mexico erected some 1,500 years later, was not built of stone but rather of clay and earth, and was probably used for mass rituals, researchers said on Wednesday.
Located at a site called Aguada Fénix near the Guatemalan border, the structure measured nearly a quarter-mile (400 meters) wide and nine-tenths of a mile (1,400 meters) long and stood 33 to 50 ft (10 to 15 meters) high. In total volume, it exceeded ancient Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza built 1,500 years earlier.
There were no signs of sculptures depicting high-status individuals, suggesting Maya culture at this early stage was more communal and only later developed social inequality and a hierarchical society led by royalty, the researchers said.
Source: The Guardian
You may be interested
Mouzenidis Travel head Boris Mouzenidis has passed awayPanos - Mar 29, 2021
Boris Mouzenidis of Mouzenidis Travel, the largest travel agent in Greek-Russian tourism, died of a heart attack due to coronavirus…
Greek Culture Minister to UK Minister over Parthenon Marbles: “What the Goths did not do, the Scots did…”Panos - Mar 29, 2021
Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni responded harshly to an interview by the UK’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media,…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,449 cases, 735 intubated & 54 fatalitiesPanos - Mar 29, 2021
The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 1,449, of which 11…
Leave a Comment