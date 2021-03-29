Mouzenidis Travel head Boris Mouzenidis has passed away

Boris Mouzenidis of Mouzenidis Travel, the largest travel agent in Greek-Russian tourism, died of a heart attack due to coronavirus complications.

10 days ago he had travelled to a tourism fair in Moscow and did not return with the other agents to Greece.

According to the first information, Boris Mouzenidis contracted a coronavirus in Moscow and died from complications at a clinic.

A friend of his who travelled and attended the exhibition said that Boris Mouzenidis looked a little pale, but he said that he was fine. During the exhibition, in fact, he was very careful, he had taken security measures. He was wearing a mask and gloves for fear of getting stuck.

Commenting on the death of a major tourism agent, Greek Minister of Tourism Haris Theoharis said: “Sadness and pain, upon hearing the news of the death of Boris Mouzenidis. A man who worked hard for Greek tourism, a pioneer and pioneer in the field. Methodically, stubbornness, and with hard work, he realised his vision and created bridges between Greece and Russia. I express my warm condolences to his family and associates.”

Born in Georgia to Greek parents of Pontian descent, Boris Mouzenidis returned to Greece at a time when expatriates from the former Soviet republics were allowed to return to their homeland.

In the early 1990s, at the age of 31, Boris Mouzenidis, who had an engineering degree, decided to start working as a waiter and then as a tour bus driver.

The Mouzenidis group started its activity in 1995, completing more than 25 years in the field of tourism. It is a fully integrated tourist group with activity in the whole range of the tourist chain in the field of travel, through the tourist offices, the airline, and privately owned hotels.

For the last 25 years, the group has been contributing to an increasing number of tourists and net exchange in our country and employs a total of 1,700 employees during the summer, producing a turnover on a consolidated basis, close to 320 million euros.