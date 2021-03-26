LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 1,496 cases, 707 intubated & 53 fatalities

26 March 2021
14 Views

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 1,496, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 249,458 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,570 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 53, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,754 deaths have been recorded and 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 707 (64.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.5% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,648 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 448 (daily change + 2.05%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths

makis - Mar 25, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,588, of which 8 were identified after…

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)

Panos - Mar 25, 2021

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, spoke to state broadcaster ERT1 and Nikos Aliagas about the Greek-French relations, the Greek-Turkish relations,…

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power
DEFENCE
shares41 views
DEFENCE
shares41 views

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power

Panos - Mar 25, 2021

For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26% between 2007…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths

makis - Mar 25, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,588, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total…

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)

Panos - Mar 25, 2021

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, spoke to state broadcaster ERT1 and Nikos Aliagas about the Greek-French relations, the Greek-Turkish relations, the Covid-19 the pandemic, his close contact…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths

makis - Mar 25, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,588, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total…

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

French President Macron speaks about the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)

Panos - Mar 25, 2021

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, spoke to state broadcaster ERT1 and Nikos Aliagas about the Greek-French relations, the Greek-Turkish relations, the Covid-19 the pandemic, his close contact…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments