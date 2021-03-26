Coronavirus Greece: 1,496 cases, 707 intubated & 53 fatalities

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 1,496, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 249,458 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,570 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 53, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,754 deaths have been recorded and 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 707 (64.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.5% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,648 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 448 (daily change + 2.05%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).