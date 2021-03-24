Mitsotakis – Biden phone call scheduled on March 25th

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation on the sidelines of Thursday’s Euro-teleconference, which will be addressed by the US President, at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The fact that the phone call is scheduled for the national anniversary day of March 25 has its own meaning.

Government sources stressed the importance of the two leaders’ communication on the day of the Greek national celebration and reminded the US President’s long-standing stance towards Greece.

The sources added that this is an independent, bilateral communication, independent of the work of the European Council.

It is noted that the new US President has not communicated by phone after his swearing in with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, something that has not happened in the past.