Deaf people show how to swear in sign language and it’s brilliant (video-photos)

23 March 2021
Cast your mind back to your very first French lesson in school: you know what you did.

You learned the swear words of course.

Which is why you probably have a repertoire of naughty words and statements in a whole host of languages.

That’s cool, we’ve all done it.

Well, you’ll be happy to know there’s another set of swear words you can add to your collection: In American Sign Language (ASL).

A group of deaf people got together and gave us the lowdown on some of the most NSFW words and phrases in ASL.

You’re welcome.

1. A**hole

sign-arsehole

2. Bastard

sign-bastard

3. B**ch

sign-bitch

4. Bulls**t

sign-bullshit

5. Dumbass

sign-dumbass

6. Hell

sign-hell

7. S**t

sign-shit

8. Piece of s**t

sign-piece-of-shit

9. S**t for brains

sign-shit-for-brains

10. C****cker

sign-c

Here’s the entire, uncensored video (with a few equally juicy phrases), below:

Source: indy100.com

