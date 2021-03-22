“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi
Units of the Hellenic Army‘s XXV Armored Brigade “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus” and units of the 1st Armored Division of the US-Europe-Africa Command (C Company, 2-5 CAV Squadron of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division out of Ft. Hood Texas) held the exercise “THRACIAN COOPERATION – 21” from Thursday 11 to Friday 19 March 2021.
The exercise took place in Petrochori, Xanthi, in the context of international collaborations with friendly and allied countries planned by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS).
The “Thracian Cooperation – 21” was conducted using systems of firing simulators and live ammunition and included training in tactics and fire management with simultaneous examination of logistics issues.
It is worth noting that this specific unit of the 1st US Armored Division had operated on the side of the Greek Expeditionary Force in the Korean War.
