LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Most Popular Passwords Around the World (infographic)

22 March 2021
3 Views

Cybersecurity is a topic for tech experts, sure, but every layperson can also do his or her part in an area of cybersecurity that isn’t so hard to understand: safe passwords. Using an easy to remember password doesn’t seem like a big deal until finding out that a popular hacking method actually uses a bot to try out a number of common passwords until one sticks. So, if you find your password on this list published by security application provider North Pass, it might be wise to make a change.

Among the most common passwords found in leaks in 2020 is the sneaky “qwerty”, the obvious “password” and the ubiquitous “123456” (or one of its many variations), which has led to lists of the most common password for some years. Using password as your password is truly an international phenomenon, as the new entry “senha” – Portuguese for password – in rank 6 shows.

source statista

Infographic: The Most Popular Passwords Around the World | Statista

You may be interested

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

At the village of Plataniotissa, 30km northwest of Kalavryta, at a beautiful green location, is one of the holiest and most…

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

Units of the Hellenic Army‘s XXV Armored Brigade “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus” and units of the 1st Armored Division of…

Emblematic buildings around the world in the Greek national colors of Blue & White
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Emblematic buildings around the world in the Greek national colors of Blue & White

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

“After appropriate relevant suggestions by a number of our Authorities and the instructions of the Minister, please, as part of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

At the village of Plataniotissa, 30km northwest of Kalavryta, at a beautiful green location, is one of the holiest and most unique pilgrimages of Greece, Panagia Plataniotissa (All…

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

Units of the Hellenic Army‘s XXV Armored Brigade “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus” and units of the 1st Armored Division of the US-Europe-Africa Command (C Company, 2-5 CAV…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

At the village of Plataniotissa, 30km northwest of Kalavryta, at a beautiful green location, is one of the holiest and most unique pilgrimages of Greece, Panagia Plataniotissa (All…

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

“Thracian Cooperation”: Greek-American exercise in Xanthi

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

Units of the Hellenic Army‘s XXV Armored Brigade “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus” and units of the 1st Armored Division of the US-Europe-Africa Command (C Company, 2-5 CAV…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments