US-Russian relations escalate, as Moscow summons its Washington Ambassador for consultations
Russian-US relations have escalated after Moscow summoned its ambassador in Washington for consultations.
The recall comes after a dispute was sparked by a report by the US intelligence service that said Putin had given the green light for intervention in the US election in favour of Donald Trump.
Russia denied the information as baseless.
