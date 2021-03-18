PM Mitsotakis on CNN: The Covid travel certificate will help tourism (video)

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to CNN, on the occasion of the “green vaccination certificate”, the use of which is proceeding in the European Union, as well as the course of the pandemic.

The following are excerpts from the Prime Minister’s interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley:

“I expect an increase in travel in the summer, we are very dependent on tourism. We will do everything we can to keep travel safe. We will be open in the summer.”

“We are seeing a new wave of Covid this season. We maintain one of the best vaccination rates in the European Union. We are continuing the vaccination program with the AstraZeneca vaccine, following the regulations of the European Medical Association (EMA).”

Everyone is tired of the measures due to Covid. I expect the current wave of the pandemic to flatten out soon. We need to be smart about easing the measures.”