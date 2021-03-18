Britons (33%) looking for a Greek island-hopping getaway once travel opens up
Greece is one of the most sought after holiday escapades for the Brits, according to a survey conducted, as 33 per cent said they were dreaming of going Greek island hopping, once travel was allowed.
As the Holiday Extras survey revealed, 81% of Britons will pick a new holiday destination once international travel opens, seeking more flexible arrangements.
The survey was carried out on a sample of 1,000 British travellers, according to which people planning a vacation to a new destination do it to for a change of scenery (44%), with one-fifth (20%) reporting that the lockdown made them look forward to exploring new places. 17% said that last year was used to save money in order to take a separate vacation as soon as it becomes legal.
Before the pandemic, 53% of respondents said they used to make a trip abroad to the same destination, either because they had a home there, or relatives and friends (22%) or because they liked intimacy (19%). One in 10 (7%) even stated that they did not like the destinations unknown to them. Now the percentage of those who want to travel to a place where they are used to is around 5%.
In detail, the most popular experiences that I would like the British to have from their holidays as soon as they are allowed to travel abroad again, are …
Island hopping in Greece (33%)
A short getaway to the UK (29%)
Relax on a beach in Fiji (28%)
Caribbean Cruise (24%)
