Europe to present Covid-19 ‘green passport’

17 March 2021
European authorities are aiming to implement a health certificate, the so-called “green passport”, to facilitate travel within the EU before the summer holidays, Home Market Commissioner Thierry Breton announced.

The certificate, due out to be rolled out on Wednesday, will include information on whether the holder has been vaccinated for Covid-19 or has recovered or tested negative, Breton explained on the station’s Grand Rendez-vous show Europe 1 in collaboration with CNEWS and Les Echos.

The “green passport” will include a QR code, will be provided free of charge, and will be written in the language of each country, with a translation of the text into English. It will apply to all EU countries.

