These are the Greeks islands that are Covid-free

Greek islands where the Covid-19 vaccination has reached 100% of the population and have already been included in the international tourist news as “Covid Free” tourist destinations for the summer, expect an increase in traffic.

These are mainly small islands with up to 1,000 inhabitants, hope for an increase in visitors, as officials stressed in Athens News Agency.

The Covid-free destinations include Kastellorizo, Meganisi, Kastos, Thymaina, Psara, Kalamos, Fourni, Oinousses are the island destinations with less than 1000 inhabitants where the vaccination has been completed, while the first installment of the inoculation has also been completed in the islands of Ereikoussa, Agathonisi, Nisyros, Gaur, Lipsi, Othonoi, Tilos, Arkoi.

The other islands with less than 1,000 inhabitants, as planned in the “Eleftheria” plan are the following: Donoussa, Elafonisos, Saria, Kimolos, Ano Koufonisi, Heraklion, Psara, Thymaina, Telendos, Folegandros, Thirasia, Trizonia, Anafi, Anafi , Agios Efstratios, P. Trikeri, Schinoussa, Gyali, Antikythira, Peristera, Antipaxoi, Marathi, Dokos, Kalolimnos, Farmakonisi.

Kastelorizo was the first island whose inhabitants were vaccinated between January 27-30 and as the deputy mayor of the island, Stratos Amygdalos, points out to APE-MPE, the vaccination changed the daily life of the inhabitants. Fear has given way to optimism and everyone is now looking forward to this year’s tourist season, as 90% of its residents are involved in the tourism economy, according to the deputy mayor.

The prospects for the new tourist season in Meganisi are also high, with the mayor Pavlos Dagla recently emphasising in APE-MPE that the island is turning a new leaf and now faces the future with optimism and security. In the meantime, Elafonisos has already drawn the interest of Greek and foreign travellers and tourism professionals as a rising destination since last year. In both the German and other foreign markets, the safety of the visitor’s stay was highlighted as it is a small tourist destination, which remained unharmed from the pandemic all this time while the course of vaccinations is progressing at a very fast pace, says the mayor of the island of Efi Liarou.

For his part, the mayor of Leipsoi, Fotis Maggos, noted that the island remains a Covid-free island, with zero cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The first round of vaccinations in the local population has already been successfully completed, and the second round is expected to be completed. “Now, we are looking forward to a new better tourist season, we are making all the necessary moves to maintain and improve accessibility, while it is in our collective consciousness not to rest in any case.”

Other islands with larger populations are also expressing optimism for the upcoming tourist season with the mayors of Ios, Skopelos, Andros, and Sifnos talking to APE-MPE about the measures of sanitary protection.