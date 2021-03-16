Greek MEP causes uproar after voting pro-life on EP amendment

Greek MEP Stelios Kympouropoulos, who is part of the ruling conservative New Democracy (ND), has caused an uproar after voting against the party line and supporting a pro-life amendment submitted by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which stated that “every human being has the inherent right to life and that the human life of the child must always be protected, starting from the moment of conception.”

His support of the clause triggered strong reactions, as ND distanced itself from the MEP in an official announcement which read “This issue has been resolved for Greek society for decades. It is obvious that the vote of the MEP Mr. Stelios Kybouropoulos does not express the party and its President”.

The other ND MEPs, Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou, Manolis Kefalogiannis, Giorgos Kyrtsos, Maria Spyraki, Eliza Vozemberg, and Thodoris Zagorakis, voted “No” on the issue.

His stance provoked reactions from the main opposition party SYRIZA, which accused him of siding with the far right on the issue of abortion. Some pro-SYRIZA media outlets, like “Avgi”, accused the MEP, saying that he backed “the most extreme voices of the European Parliament, those of the far-right”.

Greeks also chimed in on social media, with the bulk appearing to express their support to the MEP. Abortion in Greece has been fully legalized since 1986.