Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.
These include a haircut in the first three rounds of the repayable advance, which can reach up to 65% of the government loan, subsidy of fixed expenses in the form of offsets with future tax and insurance obligations, a subsidy of business loans, and transfer of installments in tax arrangements to the tax office and in the insurance funds, and a full March rent exemption for the affected businesses.
The total cost of the measures amounts to € 2.5 billion announced by the government to further support the real economy.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalitiesmakis - Mar 11, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7…
Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be formingPanos - Mar 11, 2021
A new study has suggested that exoplanets – worlds outside of our solar system – that are high in carbon…
Putin’s ‘secret’ daughter celebrates birthday at Moscow clubPanos - Mar 11, 2021
Luiz Rojova, who is allegedly the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared at a nightclub in Moscow on…
Leave a Comment