LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

12 March 2021
1 Views

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

These include a haircut in the first three rounds of the repayable advance, which can reach up to 65% of the government loan, subsidy of fixed expenses in the form of offsets with future tax and insurance obligations, a subsidy of business loans, and transfer of installments in tax arrangements to the tax office and in the insurance funds, and a full March rent exemption for the affected businesses.

The total cost of the measures amounts to € 2.5 billion announced by the government to further support the real economy.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7…

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming

Panos - Mar 11, 2021

A new study has suggested that exoplanets – worlds outside of our solar system – that are high in carbon…

Putin’s ‘secret’ daughter celebrates birthday at Moscow club
WORLD
shares26 views
WORLD
shares26 views

Putin’s ‘secret’ daughter celebrates birthday at Moscow club

Panos - Mar 11, 2021

Luiz Rojova, who is allegedly the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared at a nightclub in Moscow on…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming

Panos - Mar 11, 2021

A new study has suggested that exoplanets – worlds outside of our solar system – that are high in carbon could be made of diamonds. Planets formed…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming

Panos - Mar 11, 2021

A new study has suggested that exoplanets – worlds outside of our solar system – that are high in carbon could be made of diamonds. Planets formed…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments