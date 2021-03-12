LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

12 March 2021
1 Views

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 214,661 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 65 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,843 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 51, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,937 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 506 (67.2% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,457 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 501 (daily change +13.09%).

You may be interested

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who…

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7…

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming
WORLD
shares25 views
WORLD
shares25 views

Planets made of diamonds “unlike anything in our solar system” could be forming

Panos - Mar 11, 2021

A new study has suggested that exoplanets – worlds outside of our solar system – that are high in carbon…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown. These…

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown. These…

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

makis - Mar 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments