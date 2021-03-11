LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

11 March 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 214,661 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 65 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,843 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 51, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,937 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 506 (67.2% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,457 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 501 (daily change +13.09%).

