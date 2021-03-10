LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured Author: Thema Newsroom | Published: M

9 March 2021
18 Views

Riots broke out between police and hooded protesters in the area where the police station in Nea Smyrni is located. Hooded men attacked the police station with Molotov cocktails, while they also attacked journalists and photojournalists, while one police officer was injured: according to the first reports, he has been beaten and his condition is bad.
Hooded men threw the policeman off his motorcycle and started beating him mercilessly. The officer was found covered in blood on the ground until his colleagues surrounded him. Until now (7.55 pm) it has not been possible for an ambulance to arrive to pick him up.

The incidents erupted when hooded men and anti-authoritarians marched to the head of the local police station, throwing Molotov cocktails and shouting slogans for Dimitris Koufordinas. The police reacted with chemicals and water from the aquifer – “aura”, in order to remove the riots.

A new protest rally is underway in Nea Smyrni in Athens. Images of incredible crowding are being recorded, on a day when the coronavirus cases reached 3,215.
The march in the main streets of the city started at about 6.30 in the afternoon, while among those gathered are families – residents of Nea Smyrni, members of collectives, and organisations marching to the police station in the area. According to estimates of ELAS, at least 6,000 people are taking part in the rally.
Among those taking part in the rally are organised groups of football fans, many of whom are holding sticks and are wearing hoods. Police officers found a bag with bottles full of flammable material. The prevailing slogans are against the police.



You may be interested

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,215, of which 21…

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)
GREECE
shares48 views
GREECE
shares48 views

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)

makis - Mar 09, 2021

Riots broke out between police and hooded protesters in the area where the police station in Nea Smyrni is located.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of 55.7. Bloomberg draws up the ranking based…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,215, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of 55.7. Bloomberg draws up the ranking based…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,215, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments