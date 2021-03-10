LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking

9 March 2021
According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of 55.7.

Bloomberg draws up the ranking based on the number of new cases for every 100-thousand people each month, the fatality rate, the amount of secured vaccines, the vaccination rate, the degree of lockdowns, and growth outlooks.

New Zealand maintained the top spot, followed by Australia, Singapore, Finland, Norway, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand to complete the top 10.

Mexico is at the bottom of the list.

Source: greekcitytimes.com

