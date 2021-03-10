LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 3,215 new cases, 484 intubated, 46 deaths

9 March 2021
11 Views

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,215, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 209,462 (daily change +1.6%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 74 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,769 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 46, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,843 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 484 (66.3% men). Their median age is 67 years, 84.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,427 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 390 (daily change +15.73%).

You may be interested

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)

makis - Mar 09, 2021

Riots broke out between police and hooded protesters in the area where the police station in Nea Smyrni is located.…

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry

Panos - Mar 09, 2021

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Egypt on Monday. The meeting focused on…

The countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate (infographic)
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

The countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate (infographic)

Panos - Mar 09, 2021

As a result of early efforts to secure vaccine candidates, a quick approval progress by authorities and effective infrastructure for…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)

makis - Mar 09, 2021

Riots broke out between police and hooded protesters in the area where the police station in Nea Smyrni is located. Hooded men attacked the police station with…

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry

Panos - Mar 09, 2021

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Egypt on Monday. The meeting focused on the multifaceted strong ties between the nations,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Riots break out at Nea Smyrni police station – Police officer seriously injured (videos)

makis - Mar 09, 2021

Riots broke out between police and hooded protesters in the area where the police station in Nea Smyrni is located. Hooded men attacked the police station with…

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry

Panos - Mar 09, 2021

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Egypt on Monday. The meeting focused on the multifaceted strong ties between the nations,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments