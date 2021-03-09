The countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate (infographic)

As a result of early efforts to secure vaccine candidates, a quick approval progress by authorities and effective infrastructure for administration, some governments are already racing ahead in their efforts to start mass vaccination against Covid-19. Website “Our World in Data” has been keeping tabs on the jabs and its findings show that Israel is leading the race to reach the 60-70 percent threshold needed to suppress the spread of Covid-19 among the general population.

Up to March 08, Israel administered 99.88 doses per 100 of its citizens, some 8.65 million in total. That is the highest rate of Covid-19 vaccination so far, considerably more than second-placed UAE’s 63.55 doses per 100 inhabitants and the UK’s 33.71 doses per 100 of its citizens. In the United States, the rate of vaccination stands at 26.29 jabs for every 100 people.

Israel is the pacesetter at the moment though and the country started vaccinations on December 19th, administering around 150,000 in the days since. Israel gained a head start on other countries after it negotiated early on for supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in exchange for providing medical data about the impact of its campaign. The rollout has proven successful due to the country’s excellent healthcare system and enthusiasm about the vaccine among the population.

source statista