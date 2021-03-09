Egypt: No talks with Turkey on maritime zones

Egypt and Turkey did not engage in any talks about the demarcation of maritime zones between the two nations, it was clarified at the meeting of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, which took place in an “excellent climate” in Cairo on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, it was clarified that there was absolutely no discussion on the delimitation of the EEZ between Egypt and Turkey. The meeting focused on the multifaceted close relations between Greece and Egypt, as well as the recent regional developments, following the positive impetus of the “Friendship Forum” for regional stability and cooperation that took place in Greece.

The Egyptian side had clarified its position early on, through diplomatic sources speaking to Arab News, which denied Turkish statements of bilateral talks between Ankara and Cairo on the establishment of maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, bypassing the Greek sovereign rights.