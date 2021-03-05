Coronavirus Greece: 2,219 new cases, 449 intubated, 35 deaths

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,219, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s entry borders.

The total number of cases is 199,496 (daily change +1.1%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 70 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,695 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 35, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,632 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 449 (69.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 85.1% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,389 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 365 (daily change -7.36%).