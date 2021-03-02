Schinas: European Commission preparing package for safe traveling, vaccination certificate, March 17

There seem to be a consensus among European leaders concerning the speeding up of all procedures that will see a steadfast adoption of a coronavirus vaccination certificate, said on Monday European Commission Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

Schinas was speaking after an informal e-conference of EU health ministers, adding that the European Commission continues to support this prospect.

“We will also continue to cooperate with international organizations to ensure that any such solution has useful meaning at EU level and beyond”, he noted.

Moreover, he underlined that an initiative which includes measures “in view of travelling and the lifting of restrictions” will be presented for adoption on March 17.

On Twitter, Schinas wrote in English:

“We shall present an initiative on 17 March focusing on travel and mobility: Digital green passes including information on vaccination, test results and statements of recovery; respecting data protection, security and privacy. Safe opening that preserves all sacrifices done so far.”