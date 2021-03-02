Golden Globe Awards 2021: Borat 2 wins best comedy film
The movie “Nomadland” and the much-discussed sequel to “Borat” were the big winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021, the awards considered by many “forerunners” of the Oscars.
Both films won two Best Picture Awards, in the Drama and Comedy categories, respectively, while “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao became the first woman to win the Best Director Award since 1984 when Barbara Streisand won the same distinction.
In the TV category, “Schitt’s Creek”, “Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” dominated the categories for best series and top performances last year.
