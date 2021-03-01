Pulse Poll: New Democracy leads with 15 points from second SYRIZA
New Democracy has a lead of 15 percentage points over SYRIZA with a reduction on the valid votes, in the gallop of the company Pulse for SKAI TV that took place between February 26-28.
Specifically, ND has 38% and SYRIZA 23%. They are followed by KINAL with 7.5%, KKE with 6%, the Hellenic Solution with 4.5% and the MERA25 with 3%. “Other” answered 8% while the “Undecided” are at 10%.
For the “more suitable for Prime Minister” question, Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads with 19 points, having 44% against Alexis Tsipras with 25%. 27% answered “neither of them”.
You may be interested
Mystery titanium ball found in Bahamas from spacePanos - Mar 01, 2021
A heavy titanium ball, believed to have been a part of a Russian spacecraft, has been discovered on a beach…
Greek government spokesperson resignsPanos - Mar 01, 2021
The Greek government spokesperson, Christos Tarantilis submitted his resignation in a letter to the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday.…
Video shows Turkish President Erdogan supported as he walks down stairsPanos - Mar 01, 2021
A video showing Turkish President Erdogan Turkey being supported as he tries to walk down a flight of steps with…
Leave a Comment