Mystery titanium ball found in Bahamas from space
A heavy titanium ball, believed to have been a part of a Russian spacecraft, has been discovered on a beach in the Bahamas, The Independent reported. The object was found by British national Manon Clarke, according to the newspaper.
According to The Independent, the object could be a Hydrazine Propellant Tank for a satellite or spacecraft; however, it is not clear how it wound up in the Bahamas. The Russian text on the object says it has an operating temperature range of between -170 and -196 Celsius, a capacity of around 43 litres, a maximum weight of around 41 kg and also suggests it may have been constructed in 2018.
Source: sputniknews.com
You may be interested
Greek government spokesperson resignsPanos - Mar 01, 2021
The Greek government spokesperson, Christos Tarantilis submitted his resignation in a letter to the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday.…
Video shows Turkish President Erdogan supported as he walks down stairsPanos - Mar 01, 2021
A video showing Turkish President Erdogan Turkey being supported as he tries to walk down a flight of steps with…
Mitsotakis: ‘War against coronavirus continues, but victory is now visible’Panos - Mar 01, 2021
The war against the coronavirus continues, but victory is now visible on the horizon, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in…
Leave a Comment