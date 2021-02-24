LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Dreamy sunset in Mykonos Island in Greece (video)

24 February 2021
Magic hour during sunset and dusk at Little Venice in Mykonos island, one of the most romantic places in the Mediterranean and the Cyclades islands.

The sun falls below the Aegean Sea while silhouettes of the traditional windmills are visible while people enjoy the food or a drink.

This neighbourhood is replete with elegant and gorgeous old houses that are situated precariously on the edge of the water, colourful two-story Venetian style buildings with wooden balconies, the place is called also Little Venice. These buildings now house trendy bars, restaurants, galleries and other but their exterior is still one of the most popular favourite sunset spots, the classic romantic Mykonos experience.

The famous island is nicknamed as The Island of the Winds with whitewashed traditional buildings like windmills or little churches and chapels.

