LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

23 February 2021
3 Views

According to TUI Austria, the most popular destination for summer 2021 is Greece, while the tour operator expects a recovery in demand for travel in the coming weeks.

Gottfried Math, CEO of TUI Austria said they were convinced that the vaccine and the improved test options will provide the necessary security to start travel soon.

Spain is currently the fourth most popular destination, after Croatia and Italy, according to bookings at TUI’s tour desks and TUI.at.

Compared to 2020, the Turkish Riviera fell from third to fifth place while demand for long-distance travel remains low. Travellers appear to show increased interest in Dubai and the Maldives.

Mr. Math estimates that during the summer months occupancy of popular accommodation will be limited.

Cancellation travel options are especially important for Britons when planning a vacation, according to a survey by Corps Touristique.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total…

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Othonous and Erikoussa islands on Monday, on the occasion of the…

Greece surpasses 720,000 coronavirus vaccinations
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Greece surpasses 720,000 coronavirus vaccinations

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

At least 720,000 citizens have been inoculated in Greece, with 30,000 vaccinations carried out on Monday alone, said Health Secretary…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 180,672 (daily change…

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Othonous and Erikoussa islands on Monday, on the occasion of the launching of the vaccination programme for the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 180,672 (daily change…

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Othonous and Erikoussa islands on Monday, on the occasion of the launching of the vaccination programme for the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments