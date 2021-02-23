TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

According to TUI Austria, the most popular destination for summer 2021 is Greece, while the tour operator expects a recovery in demand for travel in the coming weeks.

Gottfried Math, CEO of TUI Austria said they were convinced that the vaccine and the improved test options will provide the necessary security to start travel soon.

Spain is currently the fourth most popular destination, after Croatia and Italy, according to bookings at TUI’s tour desks and TUI.at.

Compared to 2020, the Turkish Riviera fell from third to fifth place while demand for long-distance travel remains low. Travellers appear to show increased interest in Dubai and the Maldives.

Mr. Math estimates that during the summer months occupancy of popular accommodation will be limited.

Cancellation travel options are especially important for Britons when planning a vacation, according to a survey by Corps Touristique.