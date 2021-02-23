Greece surpasses 720,000 coronavirus vaccinations

At least 720,000 citizens have been inoculated in Greece, with 30,000 vaccinations carried out on Monday alone, said Health Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous at the regular live briefing on the day.

Themistokleous also expected that the Greek population would reach a very good immunity rate by Easter (starting end of April).

Greece rates fourth in the EU with its 1,420,000 booked inoculation appointments, of which 720,000 are scheduled for the month of March, when it is expected that Greece will surpass 1.5 million inoculations, he added.

Themistokleous also noted that another 120,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Greece on Monday.

At least 100,000 citizens aged 80-84 have received the first dose of the vaccine, with another 110,000 appointments pending; this means that 50 pct of this age group nationwide has been successfully vaccinated, he added.

Asked by reporters when vaccination may be made available to people unable to leave their homes, Themistokeous noted that this depends on “a more convenient vaccine.”

Finally, some 4,000 people who had missed their appointments owing to last week’s snowstorms were vaccinated exceptionally on Sunday, as the inoculations only take place during business days.