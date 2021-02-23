LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

23 February 2021
8 Views

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 180,672 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 43 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,399 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,321 deaths have been recorded of which 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 346 (67.3% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the territory are 264 (daily change + 1.93%).

You may be interested

Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”
GREECE
shares63 views
GREECE
shares63 views

Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Cyprus will lobby Brussels to take action over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives, claiming Turkey has created a…

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

According to TUI Austria, the most popular destination for summer 2021 is Greece, while the tour operator expects a recovery…

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”
GREECE
shares63 views
GREECE
shares63 views

Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Cyprus will lobby Brussels to take action over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives, claiming Turkey has created a new Mediterranean route to the island. Nicosia…

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

According to TUI Austria, the most popular destination for summer 2021 is Greece, while the tour operator expects a recovery in demand for travel in the coming…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”
GREECE
shares63 views
GREECE
shares63 views

Cyprus blames Turkey for “sending migrants”

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

Cyprus will lobby Brussels to take action over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives, claiming Turkey has created a new Mediterranean route to the island. Nicosia…

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

Panos - Feb 23, 2021

According to TUI Austria, the most popular destination for summer 2021 is Greece, while the tour operator expects a recovery in demand for travel in the coming…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments