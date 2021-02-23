Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths
Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 180,672 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.8% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 43 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,399 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,321 deaths have been recorded of which 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 346 (67.3% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the territory are 264 (daily change + 1.93%).
You may be interested
President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia IslandsPanos - Feb 23, 2021
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Othonous and Erikoussa islands on Monday, on the occasion of the…
Greece surpasses 720,000 coronavirus vaccinationsPanos - Feb 23, 2021
At least 720,000 citizens have been inoculated in Greece, with 30,000 vaccinations carried out on Monday alone, said Health Secretary…
Turkish survey ship Cesme sailing in the Aegean SeaPanos - Feb 23, 2021
The Turkish research ship “Cesme” has been sailing in the sea area in the Central Aegean, where it was announced…
Leave a Comment