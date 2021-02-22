LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Generally fair on Monday

22 February 2021
2 Views

Generally fair weather is forecast on Monday, with brief cloud cover at southern islands and local rain in the Dodecanese and Crete. Limited visibility early and late in the day on the mainland, fog possible in the north.

Variable winds 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 at the Aegean Sea.

Temperatures from 0C (10C on Aegean Islands) to 18C.

In Athens, generally fair with brief cloud coverage early in the day. North-northeasterly winds measuring 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 05C to 16C.

In Thessaloniki, the same, with variable winds measuring 3-4 on the Beaufort scale and temperatures from 06C to 15C.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities

makis - Feb 19, 2021

The Greek authorities announced today 1,400 cases of coronavirus, 10 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders.…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated

makis - Feb 19, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,460, of…

NASA scientists detect evidence of parallel universe where time runs backward
GREECE
shares62 views
GREECE
shares62 views

NASA scientists detect evidence of parallel universe where time runs backward

Panos - Feb 18, 2021

In a scenario straight out of “The Twilight Zone,” a group of NASA scientists working on an experiment in Antarctica…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities

makis - Feb 19, 2021

The Greek authorities announced today 1,400 cases of coronavirus, 10 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated

makis - Feb 19, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,460, of which 2 were identified after checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities

makis - Feb 19, 2021

The Greek authorities announced today 1,400 cases of coronavirus, 10 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated

makis - Feb 19, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,460, of which 2 were identified after checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments