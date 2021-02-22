Weather forecast: Generally fair on Monday
Generally fair weather is forecast on Monday, with brief cloud cover at southern islands and local rain in the Dodecanese and Crete. Limited visibility early and late in the day on the mainland, fog possible in the north.
Variable winds 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 at the Aegean Sea.
Temperatures from 0C (10C on Aegean Islands) to 18C.
In Athens, generally fair with brief cloud coverage early in the day. North-northeasterly winds measuring 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 05C to 16C.
In Thessaloniki, the same, with variable winds measuring 3-4 on the Beaufort scale and temperatures from 06C to 15C.
