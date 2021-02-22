Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020
Bilateral trade transactions between Greece and Turkey totaled 2.1 billion euros in the January-September 2020 period, down 24 pct from the same period in 2019, the Greek embassy in Ankara said in a report.
The trade balance remained negative for Greece (182.7 million euros), up 112.7 pct compared with 2019, with Greek exports totaling 968.8 million euros in the nine-month period, down 28.4 pct, placing Turkey sixth among the top export destinations for Greek products (down from 4th in 2019).
Greek imports from Turkey totaled 1.15 billion euros, down 19.9 pct from 2019, ranking Turkey 13th among Greece’s suppliers (10th in 2019).
The value of Turkish exports in 2020 totaled 169.48 billion US dollars, of which around 70 billion were absorbed by EU countries. Germany was the biggest trade partner of Turkey.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Generally fair on MondayPanos - Feb 22, 2021
Generally fair weather is forecast on Monday, with brief cloud cover at southern islands and local rain in the Dodecanese…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalitiesmakis - Feb 19, 2021
The Greek authorities announced today 1,400 cases of coronavirus, 10 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders.…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubatedmakis - Feb 19, 2021
Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,460, of…
Leave a Comment