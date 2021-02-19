Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases – 320 intubated, 27 fatalities
The Greek authorities announced today 1,400 cases of coronavirus, 10 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 176059 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1497 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 27, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,221 fatalities have been recorded. 95.6% of them had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 320 (69.1% men). Their median age is 70 years, 88.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1256 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals are 181 (daily change -14.22%).
