NASA scientists detect evidence of parallel universe where time runs backward
In a scenario straight out of “The Twilight Zone,” a group of NASA scientists working on an experiment in Antarctica have detected evidence of a parallel universe — where the rules of physics are the opposite of our own, according to a report.
The concept of a parallel universe has been around since the early 1960s, mostly in the minds of fans of sci-fi TV shows and comics, but now a cosmic ray detection experiment has found particles that could be from a parallel realm that also was born in the Big Bang, the Daily Star reported.
The experts used a giant balloon to carry NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna, or ANITA, high above Antarctica, where the frigid, dry air provided the perfect environment with little to no radio noise to distort its findings.
Source: ny post
You may be interested
For the first time ever, scientists caught time crystals interactingPanos - Feb 18, 2021
For the first time, scientists have observed an interaction of a rare and baffling form of matter called time crystals. The…
The US Navy reportedly experimented with a “Spacetime Modification Weapon”…againPanos - Feb 18, 2021
According to documents obtained by The War Zone, the US Navy performed experiments on far-fetched technologies including a “spacetime modification weapon” which,…
Coronavirus Greece: 755 new cases, 313 intubated, 13 deathsmakis - Feb 17, 2021
The Greek authorities announced today 755 new cases of coronavirus in Greece. The total number of cases is 174659 (daily…
Leave a Comment