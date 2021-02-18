For the first time ever, scientists caught time crystals interacting
For the first time, scientists have observed an interaction of a rare and baffling form of matter called time crystals. The crystals look at a glance like “regular” crystals, but they have a relationship to time that both intrigues and puzzles scientists because of its unpredictability. Now, experts say they could have applications in quantum computing.
Scientists only theorized the existence of time crystals starting in the 2010s, making this the state-of-matter equivalent of so-called ruby chocolate – is it really a new thing or just a special case of something else? (Sorry, ruby chocolate, we’re not convinced).
By 2015, researchers were outlining ways time crystals could exist, generalized as a “non-equilibrium form of matter”:
“The team was investigating what happens when certain isolated quantum systems, made of a potpourri of interacting particles, are frequently prodded by shining a laser on them. Counterintuitive to conventional physics, which maintained that mayhem would ensue once the systems would heat up, the Princeton team’s calculations showed that under certain conditions, the particles would glue together to form a phase of matter with properties previously unseen.”
Now, researchers say, they’ve collided two time crystals to see what happens next. “Our results demonstrate that time crystals obey the general dynamics of quantum mechanics and offer a basis to further investigate the fundamental properties of these phases, opening pathways for possible applications in developing fields, such as quantum information processing,” they explain in a new paper.
Source: Popular Mechanics
You may be interested
The US Navy reportedly experimented with a “Spacetime Modification Weapon”…againPanos - Feb 18, 2021
According to documents obtained by The War Zone, the US Navy performed experiments on far-fetched technologies including a “spacetime modification weapon” which,…
Coronavirus Greece: 755 new cases, 313 intubated, 13 deathsmakis - Feb 17, 2021
The Greek authorities announced today 755 new cases of coronavirus in Greece. The total number of cases is 174659 (daily…
The megalithic mystery of the Greek Dragon Houses (photos)Panos - Feb 17, 2021
Mt. Olympus, the Peloponnesian War, Pericles, Athens, and, of course, the Parthenon. When one considers ancient Greece, these are only…
Leave a Comment