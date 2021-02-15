Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction measures.
In addition, authorities suspended the operation for 15 days of two health-related stores, as well as imposing a 30-day suspension in another similar company. The competent audit services (EL.AS., Coast Guard, EAD, DIMEA, SEPE, Regions, and Municipal Police) carried out 78,824 inspections and recorded 1,246 cases of violation of the measures.
75.8% related to traffic restriction violations, while 18.5% for non-use of a mask. Authorities received 2,884 calls related to questions about the measures but also complaints about non-compliance with the measures, which were forwarded to the competent inspection services.
