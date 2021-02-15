LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

15 February 2021
8 Views

Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey.

Travellers from the United Kingdom are the keenest to travel during the period from 1 June to 31 August, according to an analysis of flight searches conducted by Sojern.

In particular, the United Kingdom represents 19% of searches for flights to European destinations this summer, with the corresponding figure for France reaching 24.1%.

A similar picture of demand was recorded in February 2019, according to Sojern.

Spain continues to be the top destination for Europeans with a share of 46.4% of total flight bookings, followed by Greece, Portugal, France, and Italy.

You may be interested

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction…

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

The first phase of the cold weather front “Medea” started on Saturday and is expected to peak today, bringing snow,…

Turkish Defence Minister Akar “allows” Greek officials to go to Greek Aegean islands…
SLIDE
shares57 views
SLIDE
shares57 views

Turkish Defence Minister Akar “allows” Greek officials to go to Greek Aegean islands…

makis - Feb 12, 2021

In his statements yesterday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of threatening language. “Greece needs to stay away from…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction measures. In addition, authorities suspended the operation…

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

The first phase of the cold weather front “Medea” started on Saturday and is expected to peak today, bringing snow, among others, to Attica and the northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction measures. In addition, authorities suspended the operation…

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

The first phase of the cold weather front “Medea” started on Saturday and is expected to peak today, bringing snow, among others, to Attica and the northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments