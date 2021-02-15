LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece-Catalonia flights restored

15 February 2021
2 Views

Flights to Catalonia to Greece have been restored following a new air directive (NOTAM) issued by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

In particular, the CAA informs passengers that a new supplementary NOTAM has been issued for international flights, which provides for the cancellation of the air directive for the suspension of flights between Greece and the region of Catalonia in Spain, which was valid until Monday 22 February 2021 at 06: 00 in the morning.

In particular, with the new NOTAM that became effective on Wednesday afternoon at 18:18, the air directive that provided for the suspension of flights between Greece and Catalonia is cancelled and flights between the two destinations have been reinstated.

You may be interested

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey. Travellers from the…

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares21 views
FINANCE
shares21 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction…

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

The first phase of the cold weather front “Medea” started on Saturday and is expected to peak today, bringing snow,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey. Travellers from the United Kingdom are the keenest to travel…

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares21 views
FINANCE
shares21 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction measures. In addition, authorities suspended the operation…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey. Travellers from the United Kingdom are the keenest to travel…

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations
FINANCE
shares21 views
FINANCE
shares21 views

Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Feb 15, 2021

Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction measures. In addition, authorities suspended the operation…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments