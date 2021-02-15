Greece-Catalonia flights restored
Flights to Catalonia to Greece have been restored following a new air directive (NOTAM) issued by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.
In particular, the CAA informs passengers that a new supplementary NOTAM has been issued for international flights, which provides for the cancellation of the air directive for the suspension of flights between Greece and the region of Catalonia in Spain, which was valid until Monday 22 February 2021 at 06: 00 in the morning.
In particular, with the new NOTAM that became effective on Wednesday afternoon at 18:18, the air directive that provided for the suspension of flights between Greece and Catalonia is cancelled and flights between the two destinations have been reinstated.
You may be interested
Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakersPanos - Feb 15, 2021
Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey. Travellers from the…
Greeks fined over 400,000 euros for Covid-19 violationsPanos - Feb 15, 2021
Greeks were fined a total of 400,250 euros on Thursday during the inspections for the observance of the coronavirus restriction…
Snow forecast for Athens, as “Medea” cold front continues to move across Greece (photos-video)Panos - Feb 15, 2021
The first phase of the cold weather front “Medea” started on Saturday and is expected to peak today, bringing snow,…
Leave a Comment