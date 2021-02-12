Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, Charles, today, Thursday.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated to Prince Charles the invitation to attend the events of March 25, as part of the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution in 1821 against the Ottoman Empire, in recognition of Britain’s contribution to the struggle of the Greeks for independence.

Prince Charles stressed his love for Greece and referred to the activities of the charity Prince’s Trust International in Greece. He was positive about attending the event in March, noting, however, that his final answer depends on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.