LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fox Announces New Comedy Set in Ancient Greece

12 February 2021
2 Views

Fox Entertainment recently announced its development of an animated comedy series set in ancient Greece, slated to be released in the Spring of 2022.

The series, which Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment calls an “incredibly irreverent family comedy,” will feature a cast of mortals, gods, and mythic monsters gallivanting all around the ancient Greek world.

Dan Harmon, an award-winning comedian, writer, and producer, is reportedly heading the ambitious project.

Harmon is the co-creator of the Emmy-award winning animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” which features the adventures of Rick, a gruff mad scientist, and his hapless grandson Morty, as they travel throughout space and time.

The smash hit, known for its clever writing, unique perspective, and coarse yet clever humor, boasts a dedicated fan base numbering in the millions.

The new show, which is currently casting voice actors, will focus on an ancient Greek family as they try to “run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other,” and includes many references to ancient Greek myth and culture, while remaining relevant to contemporary culture.

Source: greekreporter.com

You may be interested

Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, Charles, today, Thursday.…

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Anna Diamantopoulou, Greece’s candidate for the position of the new secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD),…

Finance ministry freezes payment of taxpayers’ debt until the end of 2021
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Finance ministry freezes payment of taxpayers’ debt until the end of 2021

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

The Greek Finance ministry on Thursday announced it was freezing until the end of the year all taxpayers’ debts worth…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, Charles, today, Thursday. During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated…

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Anna Diamantopoulou, Greece’s candidate for the position of the new secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is among the four finalists for the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Prince Charles positive to attending March 25th celebrations in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, Charles, today, Thursday. During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated…

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position

Panos - Feb 12, 2021

Anna Diamantopoulou, Greece’s candidate for the position of the new secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is among the four finalists for the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments