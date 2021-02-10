Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday

The online platform for booking vaccination appointments against Covid-19 for citizens aged 60-64 will open on Wednesday February 10, said Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, during the regular live briefing on the unfolding vaccinations program on Monday.

A couple of days later, on Friday February 12, the platform will open for citizens aged 75-79, he added.

Some 410,000 citizens have so far been inoculated in Greece, which translates to 3.9 pct of the country’s population.

Speaking alongside Themistokleous, Professor Maria Theodoridis, Head of the National Vaccination Committee, said that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is “safe, offers immunization and is effective in ages 18 and above.”

She added that the committee looked into all the scientific data before deciding not to have it administered to anyone over the age of 65, but she did explain that “bearing in mind the small number of participants, the committee might decide otherwise according to potential new data.” The vaccine will be given to anyone aged between 18 and 64, in two doses taken 12 weeks apart.

“We are currently experiencing two pandemics,” the professor mused: “One is the Covid-19 pandemic and the other is one of an extreme amount of information, which gives rise to fear and insecurity. Scientists can handle the first, but as far as the other is concerned, one has to follow the simple rule of ‘all in good measure’ “, she concluded.