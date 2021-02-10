LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece to meet in Athens

10 February 2021
6 Views

Following the initiative of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and intensive consultations for several weeks, during visits and talks of the Greek Foreign Minister, a multilateral forum of seven countries of the region is scheduled to convene in Athens on Thursday, February 11th.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece will meet at the level of foreign ministers and explore ways to come to a common understanding of regional security issues. The “Friendship” forum will take place in a central hotel in Athens.

The meeting of the seven foreign ministers is expected to show the willingness of the group of seven countries to cooperate from the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

 

You may be interested

Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday

Panos - Feb 10, 2021

The online platform for booking vaccination appointments against Covid-19 for citizens aged 60-64 will open on Wednesday February 10, said…

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)

makis - Feb 09, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing in a televised message the citizens about the pandemic and the measures for the…

Visit Greece’s own exotic Bali beach!
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Visit Greece’s own exotic Bali beach!

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Many parts of  of Greece can easily be compared to the most exotic destinations around the world. In fact, in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday

Panos - Feb 10, 2021

The online platform for booking vaccination appointments against Covid-19 for citizens aged 60-64 will open on Wednesday February 10, said Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health…

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)

makis - Feb 09, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing in a televised message the citizens about the pandemic and the measures for the protection of Public Health. The Prime Minister…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, Friday

Panos - Feb 10, 2021

The online platform for booking vaccination appointments against Covid-19 for citizens aged 60-64 will open on Wednesday February 10, said Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health…

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)

makis - Feb 09, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing in a televised message the citizens about the pandemic and the measures for the protection of Public Health. The Prime Minister…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments