Expedia: 1 in 2 travelers optimistic about taking a trip in next 12 months

One in two travelers feels optimistic, comfortable or even excited, about taking a trip in the next 12 months, according to a study by Expedia Group Media Solutions, the advertising organization of Expedia.

To consider travel now and in the future, travelers need reassurance in critical areas such as flexibility, cleanliness, and communication, the study also reveals.

Though consumer confidence in travel varies by country and generation, the importance of hygiene measures, flexibility, and financial peace of mind is more universal.

Titled “Traveler Sentiment & Influences in 2020-2021”, the study used an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels in October 2020 with 11,000 travelers across 11 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the U.S.

Globally, two-thirds of travelers (6 in 10) had a planned trip canceled due to Covid-19 and only a third of travelers have taken a trip during the pandemic.

Of those who took a trip, eight in 10 traveled for rejuvenation – to enjoy a change of scenery or different weather, or to see family or friends.

Source: gtp