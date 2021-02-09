Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki
Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the supermarkets which will also be open and will close at five in the afternoon.
The deputy government spokesperson, Aristotelia Peloni, made the announcement during Monday’s press briefing while adding that the government was assessing the data to reach a decision on the proposed ‘cutter’ for SMS (a time limitation for movement vis texts messages).
The spokeswoman alluded to the epidemiological situation, saying that “despite additional restrictive measures, last week the epidemiological burden remained high in the ‘red’ areas and increased significantly in several others. A general increase in cases was observed in Attica, where the situation raised concerns. An increase in cases was also observed in the Municipality of Thessaloniki and in Halkidiki. It was thus decided – following a recommendation of the Infectious Diseases Committee – to take additional measures in these areas, which are already being implemented.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourismPanos - Feb 09, 2021
Greece and Israel will be entering into a bilateral strategic tourism collaboration, which will allow Israeli citizens to visit Greece…
Covid-19 Greece 638 new cases on Monday, 25 deathsmakis - Feb 08, 2021
Greece announced today 638 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, of which 4 were identified after checks at the…
Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”Panos - Feb 08, 2021
A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers. The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years…
Leave a Comment