Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism

Greece and Israel will be entering into a bilateral strategic tourism collaboration, which will allow Israeli citizens to visit Greece without restrictions. The news, along with other topics of mutual interest, were touched upon during the joint press conference between PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, after their meeting in Israel where the PM Mistotakis is officially visiting.

“I am very pleased that our Tourism Ministers are signing a cooperation agreement in tourism. I want to receive Israeli tourists in Greece as soon as possible”, said Kyriakos Mitsotakis

“We discussed an agreement on a ‘green passport’ “Israeli citizens will be able to visit Greece without restrictions, without mandatory quarantine, as soon as the quarantine is lifted,” said Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the joint statements, Mr. Netanyahu took a vial out of his pocket, which contained anti-coronavirus spray being tested by Israel.

It is an inhaled solution, which has been tested on patients in Israel and, according to Mr. Netanyahu, has spectacular results. The Israeli PM invited Greece to take part in the trials.

“I put forward a proposal for a digital vaccination certificate within the EU, but also for a common digital vaccination certificate with third countries, in order to facilitate travel in view of the tourist season,” said Mr. Mitsotakis, noting that “the agreement with Israel will be a test for other third countries.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis signed an agreement with his Israeli counterpart Orit Farkash-Hacohen on the expanded, more systematic, and closer cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism.

The agreement primarily concerns institutional cooperation between the two countries, the exchange of information and know-how, tourism investment, tourism promotion, tourism innovation, and digitisation, tourism education and training, as well as coordinated actions between Greece and Israel during their representation in international organisations.

Specifically, the Agreement, which is for a period of five years and will be automatically renewed, promotes the cooperation between the National Tourism Authorities of Greece and Israel, as well as the exchange of information on promotion and advertising.